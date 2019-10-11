Celebration of Life for Audrey Ann Garrity, 70, of Hollister, is being planned in Mo. for a later time. Memorial mass in Ill. will be held Oct. 26, 2019, 10 a.m., at the Santa Maria del Popolo, in Mundelein, Ill. Inurnment will follow mass (11:30 a.m.) at the Willow Lawn Memorial Park, in Vernon Hills, Ill., with a Celebration of Life to follow at The Silo Restaurant, in Lake Bluff, Ill. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died Oct. 3, 2019.
Audrey was born Feb. 20, 1949, in Chicago, Ill., daughter of James and Elizabeth Mroczkowski Zalewski.
Survivors include her sons, Brian (Rebecca) Garrity, of Seattle, Wash. and Kevin Garrity, of Hainesville, Ill.
