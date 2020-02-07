Memorial service for Asa “Hartley” Helm, 83, of Cape Fair, Mo., will be held Feb. 11, 2020, 6 p.m., at the Living Word Church, in Branson West, Mo., with Pastor Jessica Gibson officiating.
Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Feb. 1, 2020.
Hartley was born Jan. 5, 1937, in New Meadows, Idaho, son of Emery and Helen Henderson Helm.
Survivors include his son, Scott (Jami) Helm, of Cape Fair, Mo.; daughter, Cami Jo Garland, of Seattle, Wash. and daughter-in-law, Jean Helm, of Berryville, Ark.
