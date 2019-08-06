Services for Loretta June Norvell Jiles, were previously held.
She died June 15, 2019.
Loretta was born on Sept. 20, 1937, in Oklahoma City, Okla., daughter of Homer and Opal Marsh Norvell, and grew up in Sallisaw, Okla. She was united in marriage June 30, 1956 to Bernell Jiles, of Hanson, Okla. She was known for her many years of volunteer work in Coffeyville, Kan. and in Branson.
Survivors include her husband, of the home; daughter, Tammy Jiles, of Lawrence, Kan.; son, Michael Jiles (Holly), of Monument, Colo. and three grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.