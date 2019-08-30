No formal services for Marguerite “Marge” Veronica Grein, 88, of Hollister, are currently planned. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died Aug. 27, 2019.
Marge was born Aug. 18, 1931, in Fall River, Mass., daughter of Morris and Leona Oulette King. She was united in marriage June 17, 1967, to Theodore “Ted” Grein. She and Ted fostered 22 children and had 15 “adopted” Samoan children who still consider her “mom.”
Helping with charities at all times, she gave of herself for those who had little.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Tammy Grein; brother, Morris King II and sisters, Irene Fay and Isabelle Ferris.
Survivors include her husband, of 52 years; son, Steve (Lorie) Grein, of Sacramento, Calif.; daughter, Luisa (Iakopo) Lealiiee, of Hollister; sisters, Maureen Cookson, of Fall River, Mass., Jeanie Souza, of Tiverton, R.I. and Clara Mullen, of Danielson, Conn. and three granddaughters.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Special Olympics at give.specialolympics.org.
To leave online condolences, visit cremationsoftheozarks.com.
