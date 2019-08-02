No services for Mary “Mimi” Ann Estes, 70, of Branson, are currently planned. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died July 28, 2019.
Mimi was born Dec. 27, 1948, in Beaumont, Texas, daughter of WM Willerman and Edith Foster King. She enjoyed going to garage sales and collecting antiques. She would always find new people to meet, while she worked at various places around Branson.
She was preceded in death by her father; grandson, Josh Cozart and husband, Michael Estes.
Survivors include her mother, Edith Plumlee, of Longview, Texas; sons, Corey Cozart, of Hollister and Todd Streetman, of Forsyth; daughter, Jordan Estes, of Branson; brothers, John King, of Calif. and Jim King, of Texas; sisters, Bebe (Johnny) Spellman, of Texas and Carol King, of Texas and six grandchildren.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to The Arc of the Ozarks at thearcoftheozarks.com or to the Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society at bransonhumanesociety.com.
To leave online condolences, visit cremationsoftheozarks.com.
