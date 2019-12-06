Phillip “Phil” Owen Rigney, of Hollister, was cremated and no services will be held, per his wishes. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Dec. 1, 2019.
Phil was born June 3, 1937, in Bristow, Okla. and was the son of Tom and Faye Rigney.
Survivors include his wife, Mary, of the home and son, Carl, of Calif.
