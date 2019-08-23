Services for William “Bill” Henry Barnes, 79, of Hollister, will be held Sept. 6, 2019, 12 noon, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, in Branson, with visitation one hour prior to service. Deacon Daniel Vaughn will be officiating. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Aug. 18, 2019.
Bill was born July 20, 1940, in St. Louis, Mo., son of Claude and Ruth Belcher Barnes. He graduated from St. Mary’s all-boys High School, in St. Louis, Mo. He was born again, in 1978, at Calvary Baptist Church, in St. Louis. He served as a police officer for 30 years, most of that time in St. Louis and later, as chief of police in Hollister. Later in life, he became a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, in Branson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and half-sister, Betty Barnes.
Survivors include his sons, Chuck (Linda) Barnes, of St. Louis, Mo. and James Barnes, of Hollister; daughters, Laura Dusold, of St. Louis, Mo., Chris (Lanny) Blackburn, of St. Louis, Mo., Tracy (Greg) McKinney, of Camdenton, Mo., Rose (Junior) Shook, of Hollister and Elizabeth (Greg) Lebsock, of Ava, Mo.; half-sister, Shirley Samsing, of Birmingham, Ala.; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Tobacco Cessation Program in care of the Cox Health Foundation at coxhealthfoundation.com.
To leave online condolences, visit cremationsoftheozarks.com.
