Celebration of Life for Linda Jean Hamilton, 76, of Hollister, will be held at a later date. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died Jan. 18, 2019.
Linda was born June 16, 1942, in Little Rock, Ark., daughter of James and Carol Clerget Butler. She had a passion for singing and a talent for drawing, painting, and writing poetry. She loved to tell people about Jesus and walked in strong faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clyde Curtis Stephens and one granddaughter.
Survivors include her brother, Dave Barrett and his wife, Mandy, of Kirbyville, Mo. and daughter, Rosemary (Stephens) Campbell, of Shell Knob, Mo.
