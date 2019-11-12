No formal services for Debra Lynn McCormick, 54, of Galena, Mo., are planned at this time.
Following her wishes, her body was donated to scientific research. Arrangements were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died on Nov. 5, 2019.
Debra was born June 1, 1965, in San Francisco, Calif., daughter of Donald and Neoma Sale Appleby. Survivors include her son, Jonathan Gideon, of Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.