No service for Kathleen G. Robinson, 76, of Branson West, Mo., is planned at this time. Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
She died Aug. 15, 2019.
Kathleen was born Feb. 14, 1943, in Bolivar, Mo. She had lived in the area for six years, moving here from Vista, Calif.
She had worked in the food service business most of her life and was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Edward Robinson, of Branson West, Mo; brother, Glen and wife, of Penn. and sisters, Shirley and husband, Calvin, of Branson West, Mo. and Marie, of Las Vegas, Nev.
