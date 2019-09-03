Memorial services for Wayne Bennett Dewhirst, 82, of Blue Eye, Mo., will be held Sept. 6, 2019, 10 a.m., at Faith and Wisdom Church, with Pastor Gary McSpadden officiating. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Aug. 28, 2019.
Wayne was born Aug. 18, 1937, in Selma, Calif., son of Fred and Eunice Bennett Dewhirst. He was joined in marriage July 10, 1987, to Betty Dahl. He owned and managed many businesses throughout his lifetime.
He was a musician who played piano and enjoyed singing in his church’s choir. With his wife, he loved traveling and serving others with mission work.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Janice Dewhirst. Survivors include his wife of 32 years; daughter, Donna Dewhirst, of San Jose, Calif.; sons, Derek (Emily) Dewhirst, of San Jose, Calif. and Andy Dewhirst; stepsons, Stephen (Cindy) Dahl, of Sammamish, Wash., Roger (Debbie) Dahl, of Harrisburg, Ore. and Jeffrey (Colleen) Dahl, of Eugene, Ore.; step-daughters, Shelley (Steven) Kaylor, of Japan and Lori Anne (Mark) Harpham, of Eugene, Ore.; sister, Judy Crawford; brother, Kenneth Dewhirst; 23 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Faith and Wisdom Church at fwcbranson.com.
To leave online condolences, visit creamtionsoftheozarks.com.
