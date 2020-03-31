A private family gathering will be planned for a later time, for Justin “Bub” Wayne Fitzhugh,31, of Harrison, Ark. He died March 24, 2020.
He was born Dec. 20, 1988, in Sacramento, Calif., the son of Alan and Anita (Wise) Fitzhugh.
He is preceded in death by his father, Alan Fitzhugh Sr.; grandfather, John Wise Sr.; two uncles; and a cousin, Levi Wise.
He is survived by his mother, Anita Fitzhugh; grandmother, Carol Wise; brothers, Steven Fitzhugh and Alan Fitzhugh Jr. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
