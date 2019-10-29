Graveside services for Cathy Jo Lair, 71, of Hollister, will be held Nov. 1, 2019, 3 p.m., in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
She died Oct. 26, 2019.Cathy was born April 5, 1948, in Springfield, Mo., daughter of Willard J. Cave and Doris E. Anderson Cave.
Survivors include her son, John Lair, of Springfield, Mo.
