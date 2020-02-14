A celebration of life for Sandra “Sandi” Sells Meyers will be held Sat., March 14, 11 a.m. 2020, at the Historic Hollister Train Depot, Hollister, Mo. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died on Jan.17, 2020.
Sandi was born Sept. 29, 1948, in Helena, Ark., daughter of Rex and Margaret (Nugent) Sells. Survivors include her husband Bob Meyers; sister Trudi Sells, of Texas; and brother Rex Sells (Connie), of Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents.
