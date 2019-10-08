Celebration of Life for James William Asbury, 71, of Branson, will be held Oct. 12, 2019, 2 p.m., at Greenlawn Funeral Home, in Branson.
He died Aug. 19, 2019. James was born July 26, 1948, in Kansas City, Mo., son of Ivan and Madge Stewart Asbury.
Survivors include his sister, Kathryn Asbury Urban, of Marietta, Ga.
