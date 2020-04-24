A celebration of life is being planned for a later time for Elizabeth “Beth” Jane Stafford, 59, of Hollister, Mo.
She died April 12, 2020.
She was born March 11, 1961, in Brinkley, Ark., the daughter of Ernest and Juanita (Nofzinger) Stafford.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Beth is survived by her two daughters: Ashley Purcell of Kirbyville, Mo., and Jessica Carter of Hollister, Mo.; two sisters: Julia (Howard) Coleman of Greenwood, Ark., and Mora (Eugene) Terhune of McCory, Ark.; and two brothers: Bill (Sherry) Stafford of Maumelle, Ark., and David Stafford of Fayetteville, Ark.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
