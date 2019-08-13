Memorial service for Rose Marie Vinton, 91, of Hollister, will be held at a family gathering, on the west coast, at a later time. She will be inurned with her husband at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, in Springfield, Mo. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died Aug. 7, 2019.
Rose Marie was born on April 29, 1928, in Kilgore, Texas, daughter of Elbert and Lulu Hartsfield Smith. She enjoyed going to shows, dining out, traveling, going to the community center and playing Bridge.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church, in Branson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 63 years, Warren Vinton; brothers, O. Murl Smith, James Wilson Smith and Norris Smith.
Survivors include her sister, Frances Harmon, of Calif.; son, Mitchell (Carla) Vinton, of Calif.; daughter, Judy (John) MacDonald, of Hawaii and Jill (John) Hendrickson, of Mo.; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Branson Community Center, 201 Compton Drive, Branson, Mo. 65616.
To leave online condolences, visit cremationsoftheozarks.com.
