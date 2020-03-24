A celebration of life will be planned at a later date for Colton Logan Johnson, 8, of Merriam Woods, Mo.
He died March 17, 2020.
Colton was born Feb. 4, 2012 in Branson, Mo., son of Charles and Angeleen (Pippin) Johnson.
Colton was preceded in death by one uncle, Richard Pippin.
Survivors include his parents, Charlie and Angie Johnson of Merriam Woods. Mo.; sister, Kathryn Johnson of Merriam Woods, Mo.; grandparents, Richard and Vickie Pippin of Taneyville, Mo. and Denise Johnson of Branson; great-grandparents, William and Rea Link of Branson; three uncles, Andrew Johnson, Jason Pippin and Bryan Pippin; three aunts, Emmily Pippin, Rachel Nutt, Melissa King.
Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.