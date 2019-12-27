Visitation for Jimmie Ray Youngblood, 83, of Green Forest, Ark., will be held Dec. 28, 2019, 1 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life service, 2 p.m., at the Green Forest Cowboy Church, 687 Hwy. 103 N. Green Forest, Ark., with Brother Billy Williams officiating. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Dec. 19, 2019.
Jimmie was born April 29, 1936, in Oak Grove, Ark., son of Robert T. “Bob” and Harriett LaVesta Nance Youngblood.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Alice Marie Youngblood, of the home; son, Elton Ray (Carrie) Youngblood, of Hollister and daughter, Marquetta Marie French, of Green Forest, Ark.
