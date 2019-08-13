No services for James “Jim” William Robinson, 73, of Hollister, are planned at this time. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Aug. 9, 2019.
Jim was born April 5, 1946, in Boulder, Colo. He moved to Mo., in 1980, with his wife, Bonnie, and children. He worked for various Branson/Hollister businesses, the last being Skaggs Community Health Center, for 14 years.
He was preceded in death by his stepson, Rodney Wilson.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years; son, Michael (Angela) Robinson; daughter, Keri Robinson; stepsons, Stephen (Maureen) Wilson and Samuel Wilson; stepdaughters, Danelle Jones and Andrea (Michael) Buchinsky; brother, Rob Robinson; sisters: Diana and Gini and five grandchildren.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Larry Simmering Rehab Center, 360 Rinehart Rd., Branson, Mo. 65616 or National MS Society at nationalmssociety.org/Donate.
To leave online condolences, visit cremationsoftheozarks.com.
