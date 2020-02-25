No services are planned at this time for Jean Myrtle Brockert of Hollister, Mo.
She died Feb. 15, 2020.
Jean was Born Feb. 16, 1933, in St. Louis, Mo., the daughter of Frederick and Myrtle Jean Dannecker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack C. Brockert; three brothers: Danny, Bill and Norm Dannecker; and three sisters: Helen Gayheart, Virginia Lacey, and Ruth Griffin. Survivors include her daughter, Bonnie Honkola; son, Peter Brockert; five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
