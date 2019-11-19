Funeral services for Patricia Rowland, 78, of Hollister, will be held Nov. 20, 2019, 2 p.m., in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, with Pastor Jim Cariker officiating. Burial will follow in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
She died Nov. 17, 2019.
Patricia was born Jan. 1, 1941, in Little Blue, Mo., daughter of Frank Chapman and Evelyn Smith Chapman.
Survivors include her husband, Bob Rowland, of Hollister and children, Matt Conner (Terrie), of Merriam Woods, Robb Conner, of Branson, Dale Rowland (Mary), of Springfield, Mo., Tim Rowland, of Hollister, Lisa Culley (Kevin), of Sedalia, Mo. and Judy Rowland, of Branson.
