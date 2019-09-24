Celebration of Life for Zachary “Zack” Blaze Pyle, 26, of Branson, will be held Sept. 28, 2019, 10 a.m., in the chapel at Woodland Hills Family Church, Branson.
Inurnment, with full military honors, will be held Oct. 17, 2019, 12 p.m., at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, in Springfield, Mo.
He died Sept. 14, 2019.
Zack was born on June 27, 1993, in Redlands, Calif., son of Stephanie Hoffman Pyle and Terry Gail Pyle Jr. He proudly served five years in the U.S. Marine Corps, achieving the rank of Sergeant and was a Kuwaiti veteran.
Following his service, he worked as an air traffic controller.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, William Hoffman.
Survivors include his daughter, Amerie Mae Pyle, of Yuma, Ariz.; mother, of Hollister; father, of Branson; sister, Cherish Watson (Roy), of Branson; significant other, Skylar Kincade, of Branson; stepdaughter, AlbaMae Kincade, of Branson and grandparents, Kathy Elizabeth and Terry Gail Pyle Sr.
Memorials may be made to the Amerie Mae Pyle Education Fund, at Branson Bank.
To leave online condolences, visit cremationsoftheozarks.com.
