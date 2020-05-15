No services are scheduled at this time for Rodman A. Hemmer, 62 of Bradleyville, Mo.
He died May 6, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Hemmer, and mother, Lavern Swadley.
He is survived by two sisters, Jackie (Jerry) Hodges of Bradleyville, and Linda (David) Derr of Bradleyville.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home LLC, Forsyth, Mo.
