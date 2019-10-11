Visitation for Joseph A. Stillings, 70, of Lampe, Mo., will be held Oct. 11, 2019, 11 a.m.-12 noon, at Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Kimberling City, Mo. Arrangements were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
He died Oct. 5, 2019.
Joseph was born July 10, 1949, in Springfield, Mo., son of Loran and Helen Griffin Stillings.
Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Judith A. Stillings, of Lampe, Mo.; sons, Joseph Stillings, of Camanche, Iowa and David (Tracey) Otto, of Fort Leavenworth, Kan. and daughter, Christine Jacobs, of Clinton, Iowa.
