No services for Michael Robert Frank, 50, were planned at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
He died Feb. 5, 2020.
Michael was born July 23, 1969, in Covina, Calif., son of Robert and Carolyn Good Frank.
Survivors include his mother, Carolyn Ward and step-father, Wally Ward, of Branson.
