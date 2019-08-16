No formal services for Maxine Kay Hudson, 71, of Monett, Mo., are currently planned. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died Aug. 10, 2019.
Maxine was born March 26, 1948, in Vallejo, Calif., daughter of Marvin and Elsie Salley Miller.
She worked for many years as a nurse in the doctor’s office. She volunteered at the voting polls and at the VFW, where she held an office for a time.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George Hudson; sister, Sharon Miller; brother, Steve Miller and daughter, Malissa Gregory.
Survivors include her daughter, Anna (Robert) Kirkland, of Branson; sons, Michael (Elisabeth) Gordon, Jr., of San Antonio, Texas and Kevin Wheeler, of Highlandville, Mo.; George’s children, Tami (Carl Lee) Gardner, of Alma, Ark., George (Denise) Hudson, Jr., of Monett, Mo., Curtis (Betty) Hudson, of Alma, Ark.; brothers, Gregg (Kathy) Miller, of Okla. and David Miller, of Okla.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to your local humane society.
To leave online condolences, visit cremationsoftheozarks.com.
