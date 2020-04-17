A private gathering will be held later for Janett Marie Williams, 58, of Hollister, Mo.
She died on April 6, 2020.
Janett was born April 24, 1961, in Kansas City, Mo., the daughter of Arvin and Leona (McFarland) Mallonee.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Johnny “Bo” Williams; son, Brad (Jessica) Williams of Merriam Woods, Mo.; granddaughter, Layla Williams of Merriam Woods, Mo.; and brother, Charles Martin Mallonee.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
