Funeral services for Lanno Cornelison, 90, of Reeds Spring, Mo., were held Jan. 9, 2020 at Greenlawn Funeral Home, in Branson, with burial and full military rites in the Eisenhour Cemetery, near Reeds Spring, Mo.
He died Jan. 7, 2019.Lanno was born Feb. 22, 1929, in Hollister, Mo.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Evelyn Flippo Cornelison, of the home; son, Larry Cornelison, of Crane, Mo. and daughter, JoAnn Smith, of Galena, Mo.
