Family, friends and others whose lives were touched by Jerald “Jerry” Laughary, 86, of Forsyth, Mo., are invited to celebrate his life and reunion with his Lord and Savior at Westwood Presbyterian Church, 8007 W. Maple, Wichita, Kan, Sept. 9, 2019, 10 a.m., with graveside service following at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1806 N. Oliver, Wichita, Kan.
He died Sept. 3, 2019.
Jerry was born Dec. 26, 1932, in Forsyth, Mo., son of Isaac Newton Laughary and Annie Lee Day Laughary. He married Ethelyn Rose (Nichols) Laughary.
He served his country in the U.S. Army and then his community as a firefighter for 31 years, in Wichita, Kans., retiring in 1985 as Division Chief.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; daughter, Valerie and granddaughter, Michelle.
Survivors include his wife of sixty-four years, of Forsyth, Mo; daughters, Patricia Bugner (Steve), of Wichita, Kan., Janet Slates, of Wichita, Kan. and Debra Stiffler-Watson (Eric), of Forsyth, Mo.; 11 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
