Funeral services for Charlotte Raylene Michel, 80, of Branson, will be held April 4, 2018, 10 a.m., at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson with burial to follow in the Mountain Grove Cemetery in Branson. Visitation will be held April 3, 2018, 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
She died March 24, 2018.
Charlotte was born on Jan. 28, 1938, in Fort Smith, Ark. She worked in retail sales and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Hollister.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Van Michel and half-siblings, Ann Gabrielson, Jean Day and Carl Sandefur, Jr.
She is survived by her children, Keith Alan Michel and wife Patrizia Germano, of Cherry Hill, N.J. and Vanessa Lynne Irons and husband Eddie, of Ozark; half-sisters, Connie Hiroo of Kent, Wash. and Joy Huskey, of Yakima, Wash. and one grandson.
