A family celebration of life will be planned for a later time for Tim Edward Puckett, 51, of Merriam Woods, Mo.
He died May 13, 2020.
He was born May 17, 1968, in King City, Mo., the son of Millard and Carol (Cooper) Puckett.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Edward Nelson.
He is survived by his three children, Matthew Puckett of Walnut Shade, Mo., Amanda Puckett of Macks Creek, Mo., and Bella Puckett of Macks Creek, Mo.; and parents, Carol and Millard Puckett of Merriam Woods, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
