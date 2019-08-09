Memorial service for Kent Duncan, 76, of Branson, will be held Aug. 10, 2019, 10 a.m., at Benton County Memorial Park Funeral Home, in Rogers. Burial will follow service.
Family will receive friends from 9:30-10:00 a.m. Arrangements were under the direction of Benton County Memorial Park Funeral Home, Rogers, Ark.
He died July 24, 2019.
Kent was born Sept. 10, 1942, in Wichita, Kan., son of Roscoe Lewis and Juanita Qullen Duncan. He attended Southside Church of Christ, in Rogers, and worked sales for Purex Corporation, Xerox Corporation and Stone Container. He attended school in Andover, Kan., graduated in 1960 from Andove High school and was a graduate of Wichita University, known as Wichita State University now, in 1966.
On Feb. 14, 1964, he married Voni DeVore. After retiring, he was a substitute teacher for Branson High School.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kendra and sister-in-law, Judy DeVore.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years; daughter, Lori Lynn McBee (Pete), of Springdale, Ark.; son, Monte Duncan (Jennifer), of Nixa, Mo.; brother, Greg Duncan (Dorothy), of The Villages, Fla.; brother-in-law, Jerry DeVore, of Marietta, Ga. and three grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at donate.lls.org. Visit guestbook at bentoncountymemorialpark.com.
