No formal services are currently planned for Kenneth “Cy” Mark Kanyuh Jr., 67, of Hollister, Missouri
He was born Aug. 27, 1952 in Norway, Michigan, the son of Kenneth Kanyuh Sr. and Joyce (Larson) Kanyuh.
He died April 7, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Cy is survived by his father, of Wisconsin; son, Chad Kanyuh of Pensacola, Florida; son, Shannon (Stacey) Kanyuh of Indiana; brother, Rock (Jeanne) Kanyuh of Wisconsin; and sister, Shelly (Dan) Edick of Branson, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
