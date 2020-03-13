Funeral service for Theodore (Ted) R. Phillips Jr., 78, of Reeds Spring, will be held March 14, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo. With Milita Hoffman and Rodney Dillard officiating.
Friends and family will gather at Claybough Plaza Mall, Branson West, Mo. After the service, we will meet in the main lobby for fellowship and light refreshments.
Burial will be in Yocum Pond Cemetery at a later date.
Ted died on March 10, 2020. He was born Jan. 20, 1942 in Sedalia, Mo. the son of Theodore and Lucille (Curtiss) Phillips.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife Ginger Phillips of Reeds Spring, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.