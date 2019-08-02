Visitation for Larry Allen Kerwin, 81, of Forsyth, Mo., will be held Aug. 3, 2019, 1:30-3:30 p.m., at Greenlawn Funeral Home, Branson, with military honors being rendered at 2:30 p.m. Arrangements were under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home, Branson.
He died July 30, 2019.
Larry was born May 4, 1938, in Wichita, Kan., son of John and Ruby Johnson Kerwin. He worked at the Branson IMAX Complex in the clock shop for 18 years and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Iwana Kerwin.
Survivors include his companion, Becky Julich, of Forsyth, Mo.; step-children, Gary Perry, of Bartlesville, Okla., Pam Perry, of St. Louis, Mo., Mariah McCoy, of Forsyth, Mo. and Bobby Julich, of Thayer, Kan.; 12 step-grandchildren and 15 step-great-grandchildren.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, can be made to The St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, Tenn. 38105-9959.
To leave online condolences, visit greenlawnfuneralhome.com.
