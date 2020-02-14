No services are planned at this time for George Fredrick Gerth, 84.
He died February 12, 2020.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
Survivors include his wife, Joan Gerth; children Sheila Fitzpatrick (Art) of Forsyth, Mo., Brenda Parris of Rockaway Beach, Mo., Rhonda Frost of Mammoth Lakes, Calif., and Joey Gerth (Terri) of Forsyth, Mo.
