Memorial service for Samuel “Sam” J. Carlson, 67, of Branson, will be held July 29, 2019, 2 p.m., at Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo. Arrangements were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
He died July 17, 2019.
Sam was born May 3, 1952, in Rock Rapids, Iowa, son of Melvin and Dorothy Claussen Carlson. He had been a resident of the area 27 years, moving here from Sioux Falls, S.D. He and his wife, Dee Carlson, owned and operated their own printing business. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Coast Guard.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Leon Carlson.
Survivors include his wife, of Branson; step-son, Nick Feickert, of Ocean, Md.; brothers, Douglas Carlson and wife, Bonnie, of Mitchell, S.D. and Tim Carlson and wife, Deb, of Sioux Falls, S.D. and sisters, Gloria Mundt, of Sioux Falls, S.D. and Cyndee Widman and husband, Kevin, of Sioux Falls, S.D.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to be used for lasting memorials at the Lake House Pub and the Millennium Bowl.
