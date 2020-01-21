Mass Intentions for Cecilia Theresa Smith, 80, of Hollister, will be held Feb. 8, 2020, 5 p.m., at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, in Branson. Graveside service will be March 23, 2020, 10 a.m., at St. Denis Catholic Church, in Havertown, Penn. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died Jan. 14, 2020.
Cecilia was born Dec. 16, 1939, in Philadelphia, Penn., daughter of John and Catherine Schinow Campbell.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews.
