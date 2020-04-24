Jessie Cathy Carney, 60, will be interred next to her husband Donald Carney in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo.
Jessie was born June 2, 1959 in Branson, Mo.
Jessie was preceded in death by her mother, Marie Berry, and her husband Donald.
She is survived by her children Jesse Carney, Max Carney and wife Daphne, Patrick Carney, Michelle Sanders and Alicia Milliken.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
