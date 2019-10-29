No services for Shaun William Tyler, 61, of Springfield, Mo., are currently planned. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Oct. 24, 2019.
Shaun was born July 20, 1958, in Bellflower, Calif., son of John Tyler and Betty Deschamp Brown.
Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Lisa Tyler; daughter, Amanda (Bryan) Kauffman, of Springfield, Mo.; sons, Cody Tyler, of Springfield, Mo. and Johnny Tyler, of Springfield, Mo. and mother, of Walker Lake, Nev.
