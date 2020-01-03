Memorial services for Jean Collette White, 83, of Forsyth, Mo., was held Jan. 3, 2020 in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, in Branson, with Pastor Josh Johannes officiating.
She died Dec. 28, 2019.
Jean was born June 24, 1936, in Rock Island, Ill., daughter of Frank Edward Bartholomew and Margaret Agnes Skelton Barthalomew.
Survivors include her husband, Charlie White, of Forsyth, Mo. and children, Jeff Jenkins (Sheri), of Ozark, Mo., Tom Jenkins (Linda), of Penn., Michael White (Jan), of LaDonia, Texas and Donna White, of Rockaway Beach, Mo.
