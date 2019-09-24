Funeral services for Carole Anne Heseman, 78, of Taneyville, Mo., will be held Sept. 26, 2019, 10 a.m., at Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church, with Pastor Mickey Wilkey officiating.
A private family burial will follow at Ozark Memorial Park Cemetery.
She died Sept. 21, 2019.
Carole was born Sept. 19, 1941, in Sherman, Texas, daughter of Clifford Ronald and Doris Jayne May Johnson. She married Gordon “Doc” Walter Heseman June 13, 1964, in Friestatt, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ronald.
Survivors include her husband; sons, Walter Christian and Gordon Patrick; daughter, Christine Anne and eight grandchildren.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Christian Action Ministries, College of the Ozarks or Lutheran Family and Children Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.