Victor Van Hanner Jr. will be buried at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Mo., with military honors.
He died May 8, 2020.
He was born Nov. 8, 1933 in Fillmore, Mo., to Victor and Ethel (Allmon) Hanner.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Ethel Hanner; wife, Dorothy (Sell) Hanner; and daughter, Bunnita White.
Services have been entrusted to Whelchel Grace Funeral Home.
