Celebration of Life service for Lloyd Byron Fortune, 78, of Greencastle, Ind., will be held Jan. 26, 2020, 3 p.m., at New Hope Fellowship, 2450 N. U.S. Highway 231, Greencastle, Ind., with military honors. Arrangements were under the direction of Bittles and Hurt Funeral Home, Greencastle, Ind.
He died Jan. 24, 2020.
Lloyd was born Sept. 28, 1941, in Orange, Calif., son of Lambert B. and Eula Mae Howerton Fortune.
Survivors include his wife, Joy A. Slagle Fortune and daughters, Sabra (Bill) Scott, Cindy Chapman, Terri Fortune, Diane (Stephen) Sendmeyer, Dawn (Mike) Lindsay, Debbie (Todd) Sabin and Darla (Matthew) Taylor.
