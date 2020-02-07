Celebration of Life service for Michael Connor Montgomery, 23, of Ridgedale, Mo., will be held Feb. 8, 2020, 3 p.m., at Greenlawn Funeral Home, in Branson, with Shane Grady officiating.
Visitation will commence at 2 p.m., until time of service. Service and arrangements were under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home, Branson.
He died Feb. 4, 2020 .
Michael was born on March 6, 1996, in Wichita Falls, Texas, son of Michael Joe and MaryAlice Jordan Montgomery.
Survivors include his parents, of Ridgedale, Mo.; sister, Meagan Stiver (Josh) and grandparents, Bob and Dorothy Montgomery, of Oran, Mo.
