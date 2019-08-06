Visitation for Ruby Fern Bilyeu Frazier Brafford, 87, of Forsyth, Mo., will be held at Whelchel Grace Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo., on Aug. 8, 2019, 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be at New Haven General Baptist Church on Aug. 9, 2019, 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Schupbach Cemetery, in Chestnut Ridge, Mo.
She died Aug. 5, 2019.
Ruby was born on Nov. 19, 1931 at Chadwick, Mo., daughter of Arthur and Dora Sportsman Bilyeu.
She graduated from Chadwick High School, in 1949. She married Eldon Frazier, in 1951, in Harrison, Ark., and moved to Calif. shorty after. In 1955, she returned to Mo. and became a member of the New Haven General Baptist Church.
She worked many years at the Forsyth Public School in the cafeteria and became cafeteria manager, where she retired in 1995. After the death of Eldon in 1977, she married Lawrence Brafford, in 1995. In later years, she volunteered at the Hiding Place Thrift Store, in Forsyth.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Eldon Frazier and Lawrence Brafford; siblings, Delbert Bilyeu, Emory Bilyeu, Ike Bilyeu and Catherine Davis Adams.
Survivors include her children, Joyce Chambers (Galen), of Taneyville, Mo., Danny Frazier (Danita), of Forsyth, Mo. and Tracy Fischer (Doug), of Kirbyville, Mo.; siblings, Rex Bilyeu, of Chadwick, Mo., Larry Bilyeu, of Forsyth, Mo., Betty Costas, of Sacramento, Calif. and Mary Aguero, of Douglasville, Texas; six grandsons and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Schupbach Cemetery, C/O Kenny Bilyeu, 257 Dry Hollow Rd., Chestnut Ridge, Mo. 65630.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.