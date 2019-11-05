Celebration of Life for Betty Lou Simonsen, 86, of Branson, was held November 4, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, in Branson. Services and burial will take place later in the week at Kessler Funeral Home, in Exira, Iowa.
She died Oct. 31, 2019.
Betty was born on March 12, 1933, in Exira, Iowa, daughter of Virgil and Geraldine Ridgley Williams.
Survivors include her son, Jerry Simonsen, of Lenexa, Kan.
