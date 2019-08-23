Visitation for Dallas Lee Hicks, Sr., 84, Kimberling City, Mo., will be held Aug. 24, 2019, 2-3 p.m., in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Kimberling City, Mo.
Funeral services will follow visitation with Rev. Jennifer Essary officiating. Services were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
He died Aug. 21, 2019.
Dallas was born July 30, 1935, in Galena, Mo., son of Rosco and Inez Jenkins Hicks.
He had been a life-long resident of the area and was an over-the-road truck driver. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Hicks; parents; son, Dallas Lee Hicks II and daughter, Virginia Lee Hicks.
Survivors include his daughters, Crystol Malchose, of St. Joseph, Mo., Opal (Ron) Lasiter, of Springfield, Mo. and Shirley Hicks, of Springfield, Mo.; brother, Warren (Terry) Hicks, of Fair Grove, Mo.; sisters, Donna Martin, of Galena, Mo., Pauline Hedrick, of Galena, Mo., Ruby (Charles) Bowling, of Crane, Mo., Mae (Wayne) Allen, of Jenkins, Mo. and Edna Rahalander, of Waterloo, Iowa; 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Hospice Compassus, 3044 Shepherd of the Hills Expy. Suite 200, Branson, Mo. 65616.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.