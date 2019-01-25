Visitation services for Samantha (Acra) Stauch, 51, of Branson, will be held Jan. 27, 2019, 3-5 p.m., at the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth. Funeral Services will be Jan. 28, 2019, 10 a.m., in the funeral home with Pastor Austin Sutton officiating. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in the Denlow Cemetery, Denlow, Mo., Douglas County. Arrangements were under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth. She died Jan. 21, 2019. Samantha Joe was born Oct. 30, 1967, in Riverton, Wyo., daughter of Daniel and Barbara Mahan Archie. She attended school in Mt. Grove and finished high school in Branson. As a young woman, she owned her own restaurant in Norwood, Mo. called “Samantha’s Kitchen.” While living in Norwood, she met Kenneth Farren Acra and they were married on July 14, 1990, in Mt. Grove, Mo. In the mid-nineties, her family relocated to Forsyth, Mo., where she operated a childcare facility out of her home, while raising her daughters. As the years progressed, she accepted the position as Dietary Manager for the Point Lookout Nursing and Rehab. Following her husband’s death, she managed a restaurant in Branson and then, ending her career at Silver Dollar City, a placed she loved her entire life. She was preceded in death by her husband. Survivors include her mother, Barbara Mahan Sutherland and husband, Tommy, of Branson; father, Daniel Archie, of Ga.; daughters, Kendra Green, of Forsyth and Kayla and Kara Acra, of Springfield, Mo.; sisters, Tabetha Caldwell and husband, Dan, of Sunrise Beach, Mo., Brenda Coffman and husband, David, and Rita Coble and husband, Kevin, all of Mt. Grove and grandson, Samuel Ruffin.
